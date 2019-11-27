Sonia, Mamata, Kejriwal, Stalin among invitees for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as CM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DMK president have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Speaking about the invitations given to various political leaders, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the party has invited Sonia Gandhi for the oath-ceremony.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the invitation for the event has been sent to Congress Chief Ministers, Stalin, Mamata, and Kejriwal. Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief and the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday (tomorrow) at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony. "Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. To give respect to the farmers, family members of those farmers who committed suicide have also been invited," Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance. The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test".

Supreme Court had asked the Fadnavis government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday. In a sudden turn of events, both Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

