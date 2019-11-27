International Development News
Maha: NCP to get deputy CM post; Speaker to be from Congress

  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:57 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party will get deputy chief minister's post in the Maharashtra government, NCP leader Praful Patel said here on Wednesday night. The Congress will get Assembly Speaker's post, while the NCP will get deputy Speaker's post, Patel told reporters after a meeting of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress here.

He also said that alongwith Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who will be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday evening, one or two members of each of the three parties will take oath as ministers. There will be only one deputy CM's post in the government, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

