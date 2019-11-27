International Development News
Pak lawyers' body announces countrywide strike on Thursday over Bajwa extension, Musharraf case

In an unusual turn of events, Pakistan's top body of lawyers announced a countrywide strike on Thursday to protest what it called "unconstitutional" efforts of the Imran Khan government to extend service of the army chief and stop verdict against Pervez Musharraf. The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday issued a statement that lawyers across Pakistan would boycott courts and hold protest meetings on Thursday.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's original tenure is set to expire on Thursday at midnight and he can continue as the army chief if the Supreme Court decides the case in his favour before that. The apex court has adjourned the proceedings until Thursday. PBC Chairman Sher Mohammad Khan and Vice Chairman Amjad Shah "strongly condemned the belated efforts and maneuverings by the federal government" to amend laws and made rectification in the notification to give extension to Gen Bajwa, the statement said.

The bar council also took strong exception to the successful attempt by the federal government to stop a special tribunal from announcing its verdict in the high treason case involving former military dictator Musharraf. They termed the government's move as "unjustified and unprecedented". The special court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and had said that a verdict would be announced on November 28. However, the Islamabad High court on Wednesday stopped the special court from announcing its judgement.

The lawyers announced to observe a full-day strike when they will hold protest and condemnation meetings against the government's measures. The protest by lawyers may rub salt on the wounds of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government which has faced the wrath of the Supreme Court for failing to address the legal shortcomings in the notification to give extension to the army chief.

