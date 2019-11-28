International Development News
DDA to soon launch test portal ahead of registration of residents of unauthorised colonies

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:15 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:14 IST
The DDA will soon launch a test version of a portal for registration of the residents of unauthorised colonies for getting ownership rights, officials said on Wednesday. "This will allow us to test the system and keep it completely ready for residents to upload their details by December 16," a senior Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official said.

The residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital will be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday. The applicants will get the ownership certificates within 180 days from the date of application, the minister had said at the launch of a portal, which would "define and delineate" the boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies here, using satellite imagery.

The Union cabinet had earlier approved a bill that provides a legal framework to grant ownership rights to those living in unauthorised colonies in the city, a move that will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people. The decision is politically significant as it will benefit millions of poor migrants, who hold the key to the Assembly election due early next year and had backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in large numbers in the 2015 Delhi polls.

"So far, boundaries of 200 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded on this portal for seeking feedbacks from RWAs within 15 days," the DDA said in a tweet. "We have already completed boundaries of 625 colonies. The boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be done & uploaded by 31 December 2019. This is being closely monitored," it added.

A beta version of another portal will be launched by November 30 for registration of the residents of unauthorised colonies for getting ownership rights, officials said. "After 16th December, all over 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies will be able to upload their details on this Portal for ownership rights. 25 Help Desks and Processing Centres will be made operational by 16th December to help residents to upload their details," the DDA said in another tweet.

