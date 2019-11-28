Remark was against Udham Singh's 'insult', says Pragya Thakur, calls controversy 'storm of lies'

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Thursday insisted that her controversial remarks made in the Lok Sabha was against "insult" to revolutionary Udham Singh and said that "storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night".

Her tweet defending her comments, which was seen as a praise for Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, came after the Bharatiya Janata Party barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing Parliament session and sacked her from a consultative committee on defence.

"Storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night but the Sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this storm. Truth is that I did not tolerate insult to Udham Singh yesterday," the Bhopal MP tweeted.

