Honey cubes to be promoted as healthier alternative to sugar

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that plans are afoot to start production of honey cubes which can replace sugar sachets as a healthier alternative. He also said the government is in talks with the State Bank of India to launch "Bharat Craft", an e commerce portal to sell products manufactured by small scale or cottage industries.

When the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises was responding to supplementary questions and referred to increase in the production of honey, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Cong) said, "Money not honey is required". Gadkari responded by saying, "honey will get money" to small industries.

He said honey cubes can be added to tea instead of sugar sachets as a healthier alternative. He said honey production will increase due to this and benefit tribals and others involved in honey production. He also said to sell products manufactured by small and medium industries, his ministry is in talks with the SBI to launch "Bharat Craft" e commerce portal..

