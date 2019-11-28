Yediyurappa govt non-functional in Karnataka: Congress submits complaint to Governor

Just days ahead of the Karnataka bypolls, the Congress party on Thursday submitted a note to the Governor Vajubhai Vala alleging that the functioning of the B.S. Yediyurappa led BJP government has come to a standstill as the party has assigned election campaigning work to all its ministers. "Congress has filed a complaint to the office of Governor against the state government claiming that almost all the ministers are busy in campaigning in favour of their candidates instead of being in office and looking into the issues of their respective areas," said Congress leader Prakash, Rathore.

The by-polls for 15 out of 17 Assembly constituencies are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. The Congress also urged the Governor to take strict action against Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for Hulimavu Lake breach.

" Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Deputy Mayor Ram Mohanraj had ordered some of the BBMP officers to demolish the sidewall of the Hulimavu lake, but it led to the flooding of about 2000 houses in the area," he said. (ANI)

