BJP govt in Jharkhand fulfilled 92 per cent of promises made in manifesto: Think tank
Think tank PPRC on Thursday applauded the BJP-led Jharkhand government's and said it fulfilled 92 per cent of the promises made by the party in its manifesto in 2014. Releasing a report compiled by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) on the performance of the BJP government on the basis of its 2014 manifesto, its vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Jharkhand government took innovative steps and ensured integrity of the government and integration of the society.
Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, said the party gave a stable and honest government in the state. The Assembly election in Jharkhand will be held between November 30 and December 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
