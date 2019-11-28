Digvijaya Singh seeks constitution of Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe WhatsApp privacy breach
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday appealed to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the WhatsApp privacy breach issue.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday appealed to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the WhatsApp privacy breach issue. "I appeal to all the parties to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and investigate the sensitive issue as it is connected to our fundamental rights and national security," Singh said in Rajya Sabha.
The opposition parties have accused the Centre of "snooping" on journalists and activists. Social media application, WhatsApp had earlier this month revealed that journalists and activists in India were targeted by operators who used Israeli spyware called Pegasus for surveillance.
The facebook-owned messaging company stated that it remains committed to protecting all messages of its users. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
