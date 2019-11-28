International Development News
Development News Edition

Sonia, Rahul skip Uddhav's swearing-in, wish him the very best

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:16 IST
Sonia, Rahul skip Uddhav's swearing-in, wish him the very best

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister and have conveyed this to him. Noting that the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under extraordinary circumstances, Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Thackeray, wished Uddhav the very best in life and hoped that the new government will fulfil the hopes and expectations of the people of Maharashtra.

"Aditya met me yesterday and extended your kind invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony this evening in Mumbai. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function," she said in her letter. "I wish you personally all the very best as you embark on a new innings in your life," Sonia Gandhi said.

She said the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under "quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP". "The political atmosphere has become poisonous and the economy has collapsed, farmers are facing great distress. The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have agreed to a common minimum programme and I am confident that all three parties will strive their utmost to implement that programme in letter and spirit," the Congress president said.

"The people of Maharashtra expect the alliance to provide cohesive, purposeful, responsible, responsive and transparent administration and our collective effort will undoubtedly be to ensure that these expectations are fulfilled," she said. Rahul Gandhi also expressed his regret for not being able to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but gave his best wishes to the Shiv Sena chief.

"Thank you for your kind invitation to the swearing-in ceremony today. I offer my best wishes and congratulations on taking oath as chief minister of Maharashtra. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function," he said in a letter to Thackeray, adding, "I wish you the very best as you embark on this new journey." He also noted that the events leading up to the government formation in Maharashtra have set a "dangerous precedent for our democracy".

"I am glad that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine our democracy. The people of Maharashtra have high expectations from the coalition and I am confident it will provide them a stable, secular and pro-poor government," Rahul Gandhi said. Uddhav Thackeray takes over as chief minister of Maharashtra at a function in the Shivaji maidan in Mumbai after the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP decided to come together and form a government in Maharashtra under a common minimum programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says Europeans cannot invoke nuclear deal's dispute mechanism

Iran said on Thursday that Europeans parties to the 2015 nuclear deal cannot trigger a dispute mechanism in the agreement that could lead to sanctions.The deal does not allow the European parties to invoke the mechanism as Iran is exercisin...

Tumakuru, Danish city sign pact for smart solutions

Tumakuru Smart City Limited and the city of Aalborg in Denmark on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to strengthen institutional ties between the two cities and to foster sister city concept. Under the MoU, the cities would ...

New Zealand's university signs MoU with NIFT

New Zealands Massey University signed an agreement with the National Institute of Fashion Technology NIFT on Thursday to collaborate in the area of sustainable fashion. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU, which was signed at the New Zealan...

UPDATE 1-Turkey signs maritime boundaries deal with Libya amid exploration row

Libyas internationally recognized government and Turkey have signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea that could complicate Ankaras disputes over energy exploration with other countries.The Turkish government, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019