Mizoram CM elected unopposed as MNF president

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Thursday was elected unopposed as the president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Joint Secretary of Media and Publicity of the MNF, Lallenmawia Jongte, said. Jongte said that Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia was also elected unopposed as senior vice-president of the party.

Former Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma and former legislator Lalthlengliana were elected as vice-presidents while former minister and close confidante of Chief Minister K Vanlalauva, was elected as treasurer. The elected office bearers of the MNF were fielded as official candidates by the 33-member nomination committee headed by Zoramthanga for organisational elections of the party, a senior party leader said, adding, all the nominees were declared as elected unopposed by the returning officer Dr R Ramthara since no other nominations were filed till 3pm on Thursday.

Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana and former Home Minister R Tlanghmingthanga, both of them veteran leaders, were dropped as vice-presidents by the nomination committee which had created a ripple in the ruling party, sources in the party said..

