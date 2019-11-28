UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising
Britain's opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.
The Brexit Party raised 2.3 million pounds in the period between Nov. 13 and 19. The fundraising update from the Electoral Commission will give a boost to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, after the Conservatives raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition party in the first week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
REFILE-Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
Brexit: Elon Musk's move to pick Germany over Britain triggers widespread reaction
Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
Brexit Party's Farage says will stand down no more candidates