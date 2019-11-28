TDP chief Naidu doesn't have moral right to tour Amaravati: Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Thursday slammed N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that the TDP chief does not have the moral right to tour Amaravati. "He (Naidu) is always trying to cheat the people of Andhra Pradesh with his graphic makeovers and political gimmicks," said Venkatramaiah.

"Chandrababu Naidu does not have the moral right to tour Amaravati for cheating people by raising hopes of building a dream capital ... Naidu has taken up only three to four unfinished concrete structures and some temporary administrative buildings and confined to laying only foundations in the capital's core area," he added. Venkatramaiah went on to say that according to Naidu's estimates "an amount of Rs 1,05,000 crore is required for his fictitious graphical capital construction."

"He has spent only Rs 5,000 crore which is borrowed at 11 per cent rate of interest during his five-year tenure," Venkatramaiah said. The minister alleged that the TDP chief did not complete even a single construction in his tenure and cheated the farmers who gave a huge amount of land for constructing Amaravati.

This comes after a slipper was hurled at Naidu's convoy on Thursday during his visit to Amaravati, where he was to protest against the YSRCP government's negligence towards developing capital projects initiated by his government. The slipper, hurled by someone from the public, hit the side-window of his seat of the bus he was travelling in.

Before this, some people showed him black flags. Responding to it, Naidu said the protestors were hired by the ruling YSR Congress Party. "I am a former chief minister, Leader of Opposition and chief of a party. Can anyone stage demonstrations like this except the people supported by the YSRCP," Naidu told ANI.

Naidu is visiting the villages that constitute the Amaravati capital region. (ANI)

