International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-China holds out carrot ahead of Taiwan election, but few convinced

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 09:11 IST
CORRECTED-China holds out carrot ahead of Taiwan election, but few convinced
Image Credit: Flickr

China is stepping up efforts to be nice to Taiwan ahead of key elections on Jan. 11, offering better treatment to Taiwanese in China and urging the democratic island to "come home", but many there only see Beijing wielding a threatening stick. China denies interfering in elections in Taiwan, which Beijing claims as sacred territory, but it traditionally tries various means to influence their result, hoping politicians with a more positive view on China ties get into office.

These can range from military intimidation - China fired missiles into the Taiwan Strait before the 1996 election - to what Taiwan's government calls Beijing's manipulation of China-friendly Taiwanese media. China also wants to ensure that Taiwan's huge business community in China is happy, hoping they will go home to vote for China-friendly politicians.

This month, China unveiled 26 measures to further open its economy to investors from Taiwan, and said Taiwanese abroad could turn to Chinese embassies for consular help. Dovetailing with those steps has been an unusual Chinese effort at soft power to speak directly to people in Taiwan, a gentler approach after some hostile moves this year, such as a threat of force by President Xi Jinping in January.

Commenting on the 26 measures, Hai Xia, one of the highest-profile news presenters on Chinese state television, appealed for Taiwan to return "home". "Taiwan's fate is connected with the motherland. Wan Wan, come home," she said on air, employing a diminutive to refer to Taiwan and project a friendly message.

China has not only been using Mandarin, the official tongue on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, but has also deployed Hokkien and Hakka, two languages spoken on the island but whose formal use is not encouraged in China. On Wednesday, it introduced Zhu Fenglian, a new spokeswoman for its policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, who voiced warm greetings in both languages at her first news conference.

"I am a Hakka from Guangdong, I'd like first here to say hello to folks in Taiwan," she said, referring to the southern Chinese province while speaking in Hokkien, generally known in Taiwan as Taiwanese. Many politicians in Taiwan, a rambunctious democracy, have responded vigorously to China's gestures.

Beijing should focus on "giving its own people a bit more freedom", Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Twitter in response to China's 26 measures, writing in the simplified Chinese characters used in China and not Taiwan. The Chinese state television comment on "coming home" also triggered a backlash.

"Thank you for your concern; the people of Taiwan are already in their own home," independent legislator Hung Tzu-yung wrote on her Facebook page. China was the "enemy of democracy", Cho Jung-tai, chairman of the ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has repeatedly warned of the threat China poses, said this week.

Even Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which favors closer ties, has been cautious of being too closely associated with Beijing in an election year. Commenting on the new measures for Taiwanese in China, the Kuomintang welcomed their beneficial content.

"But if any of these actions belittle the sovereignty of the Republic of China, it must be firmly opposed," it warned, using Taiwan's official name. "The Kuomintang hopes both sides of the Taiwan Strait will give priority to each other's livelihoods and not hurt the rights and interests of the people on both sides for momentary election considerations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters call for weekend rallies, police quit campus battleground

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stirred support for more rallies over the weekend, as police withdrew on Friday from a university campus which had seen some of the worst clashes with security forces during nearly six months of unrest....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Four killed in attacks against Ebola response centers in CongoMilitia fighters in eastern Congo killed four people and injured several others in attacks on two Ebola response centers on ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. British satirist and opera director Jonathan Miller dies aged 85British satirist and director Jonathan Miller, whose career spanned over 50 years from the hit comedy review show B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019