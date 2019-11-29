International Development News
Thackeray to formally take charge as CM on Friday afternoon

  Mumbai
  Updated: 29-11-2019 12:20 IST
  Created: 29-11-2019 12:16 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will formally take charge of his office on Friday afternoon. He will take charge at 1 pm, an official said.

Meanwhile, the plate bearing the name 'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' was put up outside the chief minister's office in the state secretariat in south Mumbai. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening. Hours later, he presided over the first cabinet meeting.

Thackeray is heading the government of a three-party alliance, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', whose main constituents are the Sena, the NCP, and the Congress. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress, and the NCP - also took oath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

