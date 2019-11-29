International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 13:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

Malta's government said on Friday it had turned down a request by a prominent businessman for immunity from prosecution in connection with the 2017 killing of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia. Yorgen Fenech was arrested on board a yacht leaving Malta just over a week ago and during questioning implicated former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri in the alleged murder plot.

On Thursday night Fenech appeared in court under heavy police escort to file a constitutional application asking President George Vella - and not the government - to rule on his pardon request, citing a conflict of interest. In the letter to the president, Fenech's lawyers said their client was prepared to give information relating to Schembri and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, who resigned on Tuesday, and former Economy Minister Chris Cardona, who has "suspended himself" from his duties.

The court is due to consider the case on Friday afternoon. The government's decision to reject his request for immunity came after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting that started at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday and ended shortly before 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday.

"I leave it up to the president to decide on the constitutional merits of this letter," Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said. He added that the Attorney General and the police had advised the government that there were no grounds for the pardon to be granted. The Malta police also announced on Thursday night that Muscat's former top aide Schembri, who was arrested on Monday night, had been released and was no longer considered as a person of interest in the investigation.

His release from arrest drew an angry reaction from a crowd awaiting developments outside the office of the Prime Minister, accusing the government of trying to cover up Caruana Galizia's killing by a car bomb near her home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

In democracy, we can't curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties: SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra.

In democracy, we cant curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties SC on Sena-NCP-Cong alliance in Maharashtra....

New political front taking shape in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, along with three legislators, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena as a new political front is taking shape in the state. Goa Forward Party presid...

French army chief refutes IS claim on Mali helicopter crash

Two French army helicopters that crashed in Mali on Tuesday had not been under fire from Islamic State jihadists, French army chief of staff Franois Lecointre said on French radio RFI on Friday. The crash was Frances highest military toll s...

South Africa's Karoo drills and prays as taps run dry

South Africas Karoo region has always been parched - it means land of thirst in the language of its earliest inhabitants, the Khoisan hunter gatherers.Yet nothing prepared residents of its oldest town, Graaff-Reinet, for their worst drought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019