Congress demands action against Pragya over 'Godse' remark

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI) As soon as the House met for the day, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised the issue of BJP member Pragya Thakur 's remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and said the members were concerned about it and demanded action against her.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI) As soon as the House met for the day, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised the issue of BJP member Pragya Thakur 's remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and said the members were concerned about it and demanded action against her. Chowdhury said, "Such remarks also hurt the dignity of the chair and as the custodian of the House, the Speaker should take action."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to take his seat and said the member will be in the House after question hour. Lok Sabha Speaker rejected the censure motion moved by the Opposition against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse, said Sources.

Opposition leaders started creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha as BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes a statement in the House. Opposition leaders raise slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, & 'Down, down Godse'. Apologizing for her statement, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said, " I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments. My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation."

"A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court.Mein sadan mein mere dwara ki gayi kisi bhi tipani se kisi bhi prakar se kisi koi thess pahunchi ho toh uske liye mein khed prakat kar kshama chahti hun," She said. After her statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, " Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We shouldn't politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in LS). If we do, it'll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded.

"This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too," he added. Thakur had made the remarks, which were expunged when DMK member was speaking on SPG amendment bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

