Naidu suggests committee be formed to check pornography

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suggested that Congress MP Jairam Ramesh form a committee comprising MPs to suggest concrete steps to check pornography on social media and other Internet platforms which are adversely affecting children. Referring to the issue raised by AIADMK member Vijila Sathyananth in the House on Thursday, Naidu suggested that "some well-meaning members and some knowledgeable people" like Jairam Ramesh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (BJP), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and others should take an initiative and form a group of MPs to discuss the issue of pornography, social media and impact on children.

"It is a very serious issue...We have to come out with some concrete suggestions so that I can advise the Minister of Communication and also Information and Broadcasting," he said. Naidu said the group of MPs should come out with some meaningful solutions through "firm social action as well as legislative action".

He said the pornography issue is assuming alarming proportions and parents, particularly mothers are worried and agitated. "I suggest Jairam Ji can take initiative and call friends. It is not an official committee. It is in the larger interest of the country," he said.

Intervening on the Zero Hour mention by Sathyananth on the rise in child abuse cases due to easy access to pornography on mobile phones and the Internet on Thursday, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani had said 377 websites have been taken down and 50 FIRs filed. Sathyananth cited recent incidents of sexual assault of minor girls to seek a complete ban on the Internet and social media carrying such content so as to "save our children."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

