Bashir's NCP condemns Sudan 'illegal govt' move to scrap party

  • PTI
  • Khartoum
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:00 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:00 IST
Khartoum, Nov 29 (AFP) Ousted president Omar al-Bashir's party on Friday condemned Sudan's new "illegal government" for ordering its closure and the dismantling of his regime that ruled the country for 30 years. The National Congress Party accused the authorities of trying to confiscate NCP properties to help tackle Sudan's economic crisis, which it said the new government had failed to tackle.

"To rely on the assets of the party, if there are any, is nothing more than a moral scandal, an act of intellectual bankruptcy and a total failure on the part of the illegal government," the Islamist NCP said on its Facebook page. "The party is not bothered by any law or decision issued against it as the NCP is a strong party and its ideas will prevail."

The authorities late Thursday approved a law ordering the NCP to be dissolved, its assets confiscated and the regime dismantled as demanded by the protest movement that led to the veteran leader's fall in April. They also slapped a ban on any "symbols" of the former regime from taking part in political activities for 10 years.

Bashir was ousted on April 11 in a palace coup after a nationwide protest movement against his iron-fisted rule of three decades. (AFP) IND

