International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: Legal opinion sought from AG on disqualified BJP MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:35 IST
MP: Legal opinion sought from AG on disqualified BJP MLA

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General to decide whether disqualified BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi can be allowed to attend the winter session of the state Legislature starting from December 17. Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati had earlier this month disqualified Lodhi after a Bhopal court sentenced the Pawai MLA and 12 others to two years in jail for attacking Raipura tehsildar R K Verma in August, 2014 for seizing a tractor smuggling sand. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court later stayed the conviction and sentence.

Ever since the high court's stay, the opposition BJP and the Congress government in the state have been at loggerheads over Lodhi's membership. While the BJP wants Lodhi to be allowed to attend the Assembly proceedings due to the HC stay, the government says the legislator would not be given entry into the House as he stands disqualified.

Talking to PTI on Friday, state advocate general Shashank Shekhar, said, "The Assembly Secretariat has sought a legal opinion on Lodhi's status." "I will send my opinion shortly," he said, adding that he was waiting for some more documents from the secretariat. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Gopal Bhargava, said Lodhi will "lawfully" attend the assembly session with them as the HC has stayed his conviction and sentence.

However, state Assembly Affairs Minister Govind Singh said the legislator would not be given entry into the House as he stands disqualified. The BJP says the speaker's decision to disqualify the MLA was taken in haste. It has also petitioned the state government seeking his disqualification revoked.

The trial court had convicted Lodhi and others and awarded the sentence on October 31. They were convicted under IPC sections 353 (assault on public servant to deter him from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant). The Congress government in the state has already filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the high court's stay.

Lodhi has also filed a caveat in the apex court to prevent an ex-parte order. "We have already filed a caveat (to prevent an ex- parte order)," Lodhi's counsel and former advocate general Purushendra Kaurav told PTI.

Due to Lodhi's disqualification, BJP's tally in the 230-member MP assembly has come down to 107. This was the second blow to the saffron party in a short span as the Congress had wrested the Jhabua assembly seat from the BJP in a bypoll, taking the number of its lawmakers in the House to 115.

But the Congress is still one seat short of the simple majority. It has been ruling the state for the past 11 months with the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent legislators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New sun has risen in Maharashtra, hopefully, new sun will rise in Goa: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal on Friday echoed the sentiments of the new ally -- Shiv Sena -- over the possibility of forming a non-BJP government in Goa, hoping that a new sun will rise in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Sibal said ...

Meeting discusses modalities of conducting Census Operation

A state-level coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to discuss the modalities of conducting the Census operation of 2021, officials said. Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew chaired the meeting which was also attended by Deputy...

Report: Giants to place LS DeOssie on IR

The New York Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad snap that led to a 42-yard missed field...

Soccer-Reaction to Arsenal sacking manager Unai Emery

English Premier League side Arsenal sacked manager Unai Emery on Friday after a poor run of form and named assistant Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss while they searched for a permanent replacement. Here are some reactions to the Spaniards...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019