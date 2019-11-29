YSRCP policies are leading to more corruption in Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

After former Infosys director Mohandas Pai said that the 'investor sentiment was low in Andhra Pradesh,' BJP national secretary and co-in-charge for Andhra Sunil Deodhar on Friday said that the policies formulated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were leading to even more corruption in the state. "Investment sentiment was low at the time of TDP government in Andhra Pradesh as well. There was so much corruption. So, people were hassled. The new problem is that the YSRCP government is changing people and contractors, which is leading to even more corruption," Deodhar told ANI here.

When asked about the incident where a TDP leader complained against Chief Minister Reddy on the helpline launched by the state government to report corruption, Deodhar said: "Had this helpline been launched by N Chandrababu Naidu, the complaint would have been registered against him as well. Both are dangerous for the people of Andhra." "For the TDP or the YSRCP, the Central Government or any project is like ATM. Nothing is there in Amravati to mint. PM Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the capital. During elections, the YSRCP had published a booklet on the corruption of the TDP government. Now they are not taking any action," said Deodhar. (ANI)

