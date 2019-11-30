International Development News
Development News Edition

Policy paralysis in West Bengal's higher education system: Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:42 IST
Policy paralysis in West Bengal's higher education system: Guv

In a fresh salvo at the TMC government in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said there is a "policy paralysis" in the state's higher education system, and that he is not consulted in the affairs of universities despite being the chancellor. Dhankhar also said that a "black hole" exists in the West Bengal's higher education ministry in terms of communication with him.

The Governor said he was "pained" at not being consulted over the recent appointment of the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit College and University in the city. "In the ministry of higher education, there is a black hole in terms of communication with the chancellor. There is a policy paralysis and I am worried about it. I am doing everything under the sun to see that the education scenario in the universities improves," Dhankhar told PTI in an interview.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government on a number of issues since assuming charge in July. "I am pained when the vice-chancellor of Sanskrit University is appointed without consulting the Governor who is also its chancellor. There was no information to me on this and that is (a) very sorry (state of affairs). The issue is receiving my attention... I am sure things will look up," he said.

Asked if he held the state's Education Minister Partha Chatterjee responsible for the situation, he said the issue is not about individual accountability. "It is not a matter of an individual minister but of the council of ministers headed by the chief minister," the Governor said.

Dhankhar had on September 19 rushed to Jadavpur University to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was gheraoed by a section of its students. Following the incident, he had laid out a road map for the universities and said they should neither be treated as departments of the state government nor as extension of the Raj Bhavan.

The functioning of varsities should be left to the vice-chancellor, the chancellor, and bodies formed by the university statute, he had said. Earlier this month, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had asked vice-chancellors of universities not to bow to pressures or come under any influence as they were heads of autonomous institutions.

Banerjee has on several occasions charged Dhankhar of being a "BJP mouthpiece at the Raj Bhawan". The Governor, in the interview to PTI on Friday, also criticised the role of the media and questioned its "silence" on the alleged misconduct by the state government.

"It is for the first time in history that such kind of conduct is being exhibited by the state government and there is silence in the media on it. More silence on the point would make it silence forever," Dhankhar said. Dhankhar, when asked if there is any political pressure on the media in the state, pointed out to the coverage given to reactions by ministers and Trinamool Congress leaders against his statements.

"If I make a huge statement, the coverage is not that much but the reaction to it is prominent. Sometimes people call me asking what was the statement I had issued against which such an elaborative reaction was given. I think not a single journalist will disagree with me. "In West Bengal, I have been asked questions by journalists which needed to be put forward to someone else. I invite the media to indicate what wrong has this Governor committed or whether he has crossed any limit or not," he said.

Refuting allegations against him that he is crossing Constitutional limits and trying to run a parallel government, Dhankhar also challenged the TMC government to cite one instance of it. "I am working as per the Constitution. It is not my job to run the government. But, it is my job to ensure that the government is run in accordance with the Constitution.

"If there is violation of the Constitution anywhere, I will step in. Her (Banerjee's) oath is allegiance to the Constitution, my oath is to protect the Constitution," the Governor added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Students protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

The students of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Saturday staged a protest march in the Dilsukha Nagar here against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday. Scores of girl students raised slogans demanding ...

Ready to become voice of other rape victims: Delhi Girl

Delhi girl Anu Dubey, who was protesting near the Parliament against the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy, has promised to launch protest for other rape victims. I urge all the women who have been the victims of...

Direction will happen very soon, says Varun Badola

Popular TV actor Varun Badola has revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut soon. The actor, who worked with Tigmanshu Dhulia as assistant director in his early films Haasil and Charas, credits the filmmaker for giving him ...

Iraqis keep up anti-regime demos despite PM's vow to quit

Iraqis kept up their anti-government protests in Baghdad and across the south on Saturday, unsatisfied with the prime ministers planned resignation and insisting all corrupted people must step down. Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019