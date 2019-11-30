Maharashtra: Fadnavis questions change in pro tem speaker, stages walkout

Following weeks of tussle over government formation, a special two-day Assembly session of Maharashtra Assembly begun on Saturday amid uproar by BJP members with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raising questions over the procedure of oath-taking and convening of the session. Speaking soon after the commencement of the day's session, Fadnavis said that the special session was in violation of the rules as it began without the ceremonial singing of 'Vande Mataram'.

"Assembly starts with Vande Matram and ends with National anthem when it is called. This session started without Vande Mataram that is the reason its violating the rules", he said. He also said that they were informed late about the session. "We were intimated last late at night. Why was this done? Was it done because our MLA should not reach the Assembly", he said.

Responding to Fadnavis, pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil said that the special session was being convened with the permission of Governor BS Koshyari and hence is not against the rules. "The Governor has given the permission for this session last night, this session is as per rule and legal", Patil said. Fadnavis alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers took oath in an illegal way. To which Patil, said, "You are raising an issue which is of out of the House."

To this, the former chief minister said he had no right to sit in the House if he is not "allowed to speak on the Constitution". The BJP leader then questioned as to why the pro tem Speaker was changed before the floor test. He also questioned the need of a pro tem Speaker in place of the Speaker.

"Never in the history of India has ever pro tem Speaker was changed. Why was pro tem Speaker was changed? Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly, trust vote was conducted without electing the Speaker. What was the fear this time?" he asked. Later, Congress leader Ashok Chavan proposed the floor test in the House.

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled, BJP members raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in the house. Pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse urged the members for maintaining order in the House and allowed former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to speak. Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress's alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi are expected to prove its majority in the state assembly through floor test today.

Ahead of the floor test which is scheduled at 2 pm, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly. (ANI)

