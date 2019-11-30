337 candidates contest in by-polls in 52 seats

As many as 337 political candidates, including 84 independents, are contesting in the by-polls for the 52 vacant seats of various provincial and local bodies in Nepal, the Election Commission said on Saturday. The by-polls for the 52 seats, which were vacant for various reasons, began Saturday at 7 am and would continue till 5 pm.

"The 52 vacant posts in 37 districts include one member of the House of Representatives, three provincial assembly members and 48 chiefs, deputy chiefs and ward chairs of local bodies," the Election Commission said. A total of 11 political parties are contesting the House of Representative election, 15 are contesting provincial assembly elections and 20 parties are contesting local-level elections, it said.

"As many as 337 candidates, including 253 representing political parties and 84 independent, are contesting the by-elections," it said.

