BJP govt will end up creating many records of historic downfalls: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the BJP-led central government over slowdown in economy and said that it will create many records of "historic downfalls".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:59 IST
Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the BJP-led central government over slowdown in economy and said that it will create many records of "historic downfalls". In a tweet in Hindi, he also alleged that mutual harmony had gone down under the BJP-led government.

"BJP government will end up creating many records of 'historic downfalls' in the history of Independent India ... fall in GDP in the field of economy, fall in harmony in the social area, in politics moral degradation of the ruling class, fall in hope of people..." The economic growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July to September quarter from 7.1 per cent in the corresponding period of last year, the government data showed on Friday.

The economy had a weak performance last quarter with the GDP growth rate dropping to 5 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

