Bihar: RJD veteran bats for alliance among non-BJP parties
Former Union Minister and RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Saturday called for the non-BJP parties to come together to defeat the BJP.
On being asked about the possibility of an alliance between the RJD and the JDU, Singh said: "If the non-BJP parties ally and Maharashtra formula is applied, the BJP will be defeated. There is no other alternative."
Taking a jibe at BJP president Amit Shah, the RJD leader said, "Amit Shah was being Chanakya ... won 105 seats ... where did it go (Bada Chanakya bane the Amit Shah. 105 (seat) jeete the. Kahan Chala Gaya)," he said. (ANI)
