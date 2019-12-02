International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad vet rape case: Indiscriminate sale of liquor is cause, says Congress MP

In the wake of gruesome murder and rape of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, Congress MP from Nalgonda, Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy on Monday said that one of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:33 IST
Hyderabad vet rape case: Indiscriminate sale of liquor is cause, says Congress MP
v speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of gruesome murder and rape of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, Congress MP from Nalgonda, Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy on Monday said that one of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor. Reddy in Lok Sabha said, "A lady doctor was abducted, gang-raped, murdered and burnt in a high-security area. One of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor. We request a fast track court be set up and accused hanged till death."

Leaders from different political parties raised the issue of the gruesome murder and rape of a veterinary doctor in Telangana in Parliament today. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad police.

The issue was raised in Lok Sabha with the Speaker stating, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said, "This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime."

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress' Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place in the country. "This should be on an emergency basis." Ghulam Nabi Azad, too, brought up the matter in the Upper House and said that such problems cannot be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he added.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Vijila Sathyananth said that the accused must be hanged before December 31. "The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied," Sathyananth added.

Rajya Sabha lawmaker Jaya Bachchan said that people want the government to give a proper and a definite answer. "These types of people (the accused in rape) need to be brought out in public and lynched." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter report 'leak': BJP moves privilege notice against CM

The opposition BJP on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged leak of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region wh...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up after strong China data; Gazprom boosts Russian shares

Emerging market stocks edged up on Monday after declining for two straight sessions, as investors cheered an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity, while Russias Gazprom hit a three-week high as it began gas supplies to China...

World must choose between hope and climate surrender: UN chief (AFP) RUPRUPRUP

World must choose between hope and climate surrender UN chief AFP RUPRUPRUP...

Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 AP Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the countrys northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mondays airstrike on the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019