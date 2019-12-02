Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rane rejects Sena's talk of 'big movement' in Goa politics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:02 IST
Rane rejects Sena's talk of 'big movement' in Goa politics

Goa BJP minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday trashed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's prediction of a "big movement" in the coastal state's politics akin to the realignment of parties in neighbouring Maharashtra. Calling the Sena a "third class party", Rane said all 27 MLAs of the BJP were happy with the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and there was no chance of political instability in Goa.

Incidentally, the Sena does not have a single MLA in the 40-member Goa House. "Shiv Sena is talking about forming a (non BJP) front in Goa. No one wants to commit political suicide by joining a third class party like the Shiv Sena," he said.

He said the BJP-led government in Goa faces hurdles like the mining ban, imposed last year following a Supreme Court order, but these would be overcome. Rajya Sabha MP Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs, on Friday had said "you will soon see big movement in Goa where a (BJP) government is founded on immoral grounds".

Speaking on the Mahadayi river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, Rane castigated the opposition Congress in the state claiming "those who have never seen the Mahadayi river are talking on it"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

HIGHLIGHTAt least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours.Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical ...

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district....

UST Global Announces D3code Winners

- D 3code is Indias largest hackathon for college and university students, organized by UST Global - Each member of the Top 20 Finalist teams received conditional job offers to join UST Global, while the Top 3 teams walked away with ...

Swedish royal couple visits Jama Masjid, Red Fort

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a five-day visit to India, were given a guided tour of Jama Masjid and Red Fort on Monday. The Majesties were given a guided tour of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019