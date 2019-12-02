Left Menu
BJP members create uproar in Rajya Sabha over Adhir's comments on Modi, Shah

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:50 IST
BJP members on Monday created an uproar in Rajya Sabha protesting Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "infiltrators". When the Upper House assembled after lunch, BJP member Bhupender Yadav raised a point of order and sought to condemn the Congress leader's remarks.

This was opposed by Congress's Digvijay Singh and others. "This is not only the issue of this House or of that House", this is a matter of dignity, Yadav said.

"Does any leader of a party have the right to use words such as 'infiltrators'. Are we not insulting parliamentary democracy of this country by using such words," he said. Several BJP members left their seats to protest Chowdhury's comments.

On Sunday, Chowdhury had termed Modi and Shah as "infiltrator in Delhi. He said they are migrants since they have their homes in Gujarat but are now living in Delhi.

Chowdhury, who made the remarks while speaking on the contentious NRC issue, sought to explain his statement, noting that his family came from Bangladesh. BJP member Yadav said,"Article 19 of our Constitution has given the right of expression to everyone but this right has some reasonable restrictions also."

The Upper House has earlier condemned such issues which were against the dignity of Parliament, according to Yadav. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to persuade the House and said he would look into the issue.

"We would examine it," he said. On his assurance, agitating BJP members returned to their seats and a debate on a bill to ban the use and sale of e-cigarette started.

