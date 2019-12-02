Left Menu
Sitharaman says all women in BJP are `Sabla', dismisses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks against her

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed remarks of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling her 'Nirbala' (weak) during a debate on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying all women in BJP were "Sabla" (strong).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:04 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Image courtesy: LSTV). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday dismissed remarks of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling her 'Nirbala' (weak) during a debate on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying all women in BJP were "Sabla" (strong). Sitharaman responded to Chowdhury's remark at the end of her reply to the debate on the Bill.

She said two members in the Cabinet Committee on Security in the previous BJP-led government were women and women in the Cabinet were given "good portfolios". "Not so much talking as woman, I am Nirmala and will remain so ... We will remain Sabla. In our party, all are Sabla," she said adding that there was no question of being 'Nirbala'.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur slammed Chowdhury for his remarks and asked him to withdraw them. He said the Congress leader had raised questions over the capabilities of women on a day when the House had talked about the need of ensuring their security and respect.

"There can be a slip of tongue once. If he has a sense of regret, he should express it," he said. He said the Congress member can express his disagreement with the government on policies but cannot make such remarks.

The BJP members also demanded that the words should be removed from records. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chowdhury had not expressed regret over his earlier remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and was not doing it now.

Chowdhury had made the remarks while taking part in a discussion on the Bill and moving a statutory resolution against the government bringing an ordinance. (ANI)

