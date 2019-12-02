Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olaf Scholz to continue as German finance minister despite career setback

Olaf Scholz to continue as German finance minister despite career setback
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@OlafScholz)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Germany's Olaf Scholz will reportedly carry on as the finance minister despite losing the bid to lead SPD's candidate and succeed Merkel as chancellor.
  • Scholz would also represent Germany at a regular meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Wednesday in Brussels.
  • A crucial party conference starting on Friday will decide on the future of Merkel's coalition.

Germany's Olaf Scholz will carry on for now as finance minister despite losing a bid to lead his Social Democratic Party because he sees it as his duty not to sink the ruling coalition, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Scholz and his running mate lost a vote for the leadership of the SPD on Saturday to two leftist critics of the party's coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, putting Europe's largest economy at a political crossroads. The vote is the biggest defeat in Scholz's political career and marks the end of his dream to become the SPD's candidate to succeed Merkel as chancellor after the 2021 election.

Scholz is, however, ready to carry on in his current role, a senior government official has said, adding that Scholz would represent Germany at a regular meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Wednesday in Brussels. Scholz, who is also vice-chancellor, will return to Berlin for a meeting of senior SPD members on Thursday to prepare for a crucial party conference starting on Friday, the official added.

The conference will decide on the future of Merkel's coalition. Should delegates vote in favor of staying in power with Merkel's conservatives, they could still limit Scholz's room for maneuver. If delegates back a petition calling for an end to the "black zero" budget policy of not incurring new debt, Scholz could be forced to reconsider his decision to stay as he is against new borrowing in times of growth.

Possible SPD candidates to succeed Scholz include his fiscally conservative deputy Bettina Hagedorn and centrist budget expert Carsten Schneider, party sources said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bagan appoints Goutam Ghosh as head of youth development

Former India junior team coach Goutam Ghosh was on Monday appointed as the head of youth development of Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He will also look after Bagans U-18 team for the 2019-20 season.The meeting of the youth development also pi...

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelsons participation was announced on Monday, w...

Brazil steel industry body "perplexed" by Trump tariff move

Brazils main steel industry body said on Monday that it was perplexed by U.S. President Trumps decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, calling the move retaliation and saying that the Brazilian government was not artifi...

UK Conservatives ramp up Facebook election ads

Britains governing Conservative Party has ramped up its campaigning efforts on social media platform Facebook with a surge of ads highlighting policy areas to younger voters. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives have raised record ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019