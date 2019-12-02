Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP seeks accountability from Amit Shah for 'deteriorating' law and order in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:48 IST
AAP seeks accountability from Amit Shah for 'deteriorating' law and order in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party sought accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over alleged deterioration of the law-and-order situation in Delhi and asked what has he done to provide security to women in the national capital. At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Atishi alleged that law and order in Delhi deteriorated and cases of rape in the national capital increased after Shah took charge of the Home Ministry.

"What has Amit Shah and Delhi police done to protect women of the city. There are thousands of police vacancies. What has he done to fill these vacancies? There is shortage of PCR vans. What has he done to increase the number of PCR vans? A single women police station has not been opened in Delhi in the last few months. Why?" Atishi posed. "Ever since Mr Amit Shah took over the charge of the Home Ministry this year, we have witnessed a steep rise in crimes in Delhi. Murders, rapes, dacoity and all the other crimes have increased. These incidents prove that Mr Shah is a failed Home Minister and he has completely failed to protect the women of Delhi," she said.

Sharing a Delhi Police data, Atishi said that a total of 458 incidents of murder had taken place this year till November 15, whereas the number was 439 during the same period last year. The total number of vehicle thefts in Delhi this year till November 15, was 40,736, while the figure in 2018 was 40,073. The number of rape incidents this year was 1,947 till November 15, whereas it was 1,921 in 2018, she said.

"The data clearly shows that after Shah took charge, crime in Delhi has increased which means that he has completely failed as home minister. Not only as a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party but also as a woman living in Delhi, I want to ask the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, that because Delhi police comes under him, Shah should disclose what are the steps he has taken to provide security to the women of Delhi? Delhi police has more than 52,000 vacancies but nothing has been done in the past few years to fill these posts," said Atishi. She also said that there is a 40-50 per cent scarcity of PCR vans in Delhi police.

Due to a lack of sensitisation of police officials, Atishi claimed, women fear them and don't want to go to police stations. "I also want to know after taking the charge of home ministry, how many new women-only police stations were established by Shah? Leave the women-only police stations, Shah has failed to install CCTV cameras inside Delhi's police stations despite the Supreme Court order in which the Central government was pulled up for its inaction on this," said Atishi.

She further said that after the brutal rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad, women across the country are raising questions on their safety. The women of Delhi are also raising the same questions, she said.

According to a 2019 data, the number of rape incidents has crossed 2,000. This means Delhi sees six rapes happening every single day, she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

Twitter Inc is updating its global privacy policy to give users more information about what data advertisers might receive and is launching a site to provide clarity on its data protection efforts, the company said on Monday.The changes, wh...

Dangerous bacteria communicate with each other to avoid antibiotics: Study

While suffering from viral fever or bacterial infection, the first thing one does is to take antibiotics. Some bacteria develop resistance to otherwise effective treatment with antibiotics. Therefore, researchers are trying to develop new t...

U.S. senators want Turkey sanctioned over Russia missile system - letter

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called on the Trump administration on Monday to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defense system, saying the failure to do so sen...

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh takes on Chowdhury for his 'migrant' remark on PM, HM

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said here on Monday that Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is his bid to save Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019