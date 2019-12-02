Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-As Trump heads to London for NATO summit, warnings on British election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:09 IST
UPDATE 1-As Trump heads to London for NATO summit, warnings on British election

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves on Monday for a NATO summit in London, where he is under pressure from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resist the temptation to wade into the looming British election. As a presidential candidate in 2016 and then as president since early 2017, Trump has shown no restraint in pushing for Britain's exit from the European Union and critiquing the politicians involved in the country's long-running Brexit debate.

But with Johnson leading polls as he faces Dec. 12 elections, the prime minister who is hosting the London NATO summit wants Trump to mind the guard-rails, putting Trump in the unusual position of being asked to avoid his normal impulse to comment on whatever he wishes. Trump waded into the election in October by saying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be “so bad” for Britain and that Johnson should agree on a pact with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Johnson's pressure prompted the White House to stress, as a senior administration official said, that Trump "is absolutely cognizant of not, again, wading into other country's elections." That strategy could be put to the test as Trump faces reporters a number of times on the trip, including at a news conference on Wednesday.

The NATO summit takes place as Trump battles an effort led by Democrats who control the U.S. House of Representatives to force his removal from office through impeachment over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. The impeachment imbroglio has overshadowed Trump's presidency as he looks ahead to his own re-election fight next November.

Trump, who got back to the United States on Friday from a whirlwind trip to Afghanistan, arrives in London on Monday night for two days of meetings with NATO leaders gathered for the summit. He will have separate talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attend a working lunch with representatives from Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.

World leaders will be hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth, and have the news conference Dec. 4 in Hertfordshire, in England. U.S. officials see the NATO summit as a celebratory moment for Trump as his pressure on member nations has led many to increase their military spending.

He is expected to seek support from member nations to increase pressure on China for what the United States sees as Beijing's expansionist policies. "China is actively seeking a great presence and more influence across the globe, including in NATO's area of responsibility," said a senior administration official.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax

US President Donald Trump slammed House Democrats for holding the first Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment at the time when the President will be attending the NATO summit. The do-nothing Democrats decided when Im going to NATO ... ...

UPDATE 4-Italy PM defends reform of euro zone bailout fund but seeks concessions

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Monday a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund was in Italys national interest, but that it should only be adopted as a package alongside other measures.A reform of the European Sta...

Prince Andrew accuser slams 'ridiculous excuses'

An American woman who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew criticized the royals ridiculous excuses in an interview to be broadcast Monday. The interview was recorded before Andrews own BBC interview, ...

Hyderabad MBA quits job to feed orphans, run food channel

Looking for contentment in work and life, a Hyderabad-based MBA graduate quit his corporate job to feed orphan children, and poor kids in the city and run a viral food channel on a video sharing platform. Khwaja Moinuddin, along with two of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019