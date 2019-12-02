Left Menu
Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's news agency said following his formal announcement of his presidential bid that it would no longer critically cover the Democratic presidential candidates - including Bloomberg and his rivals - but would go on covering Trump.

