Cong member raises Priyanaka security breach issue in LS

A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged breach of security at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra's Lodhi Estate residence here, terming it as a "matter of serious" concern. During Zero Hour, Anto Antony (Congress) also raised the issue of replacing the Special Protection Group cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

"If it was foolproof how did seven people barge in," he asked. He also urged the government to not play politics over security of the family that has lost two prime ministers in violent deaths.

In a security breach, seven unknown persons in a car drove up to the porch of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs, sources had said on Monday. The Congress general secretary's office has taken up the issue of the security breach that occurred on November 26 with the Central Reserve Police Force, they had said.

The car drove right up to the porch near the garden at her home with three men, three women and a girl coming out of the vehicle, the sources had said. They walked up to Priyanka Gandhi and asked for photos to be taken with her. She spoke with them nicely, they took pictures with her and then left, the sources had said.

The Centre last month replaced the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with 'Z-plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force. Under Z-plus security, they are being protected by CRPF commandos in close proximity besides guards at their homes and where ever they travel in the country.PTI SID DV DV.

