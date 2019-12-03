Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Conservatives' complaint over TV ice sculpture stunt rejected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:49 IST
UK Conservatives' complaint over TV ice sculpture stunt rejected
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's communications watchdog has rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party over a broadcaster's decision to represent him with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment. Last month, Channel 4, a commercially funded public-service broadcaster invited leaders of all Britain's main political parties to take part in the debate before Dec. 12's election, but Johnson declined to attend.

The Conservatives offered former environment minister Michael Gove as a substitute but Channel 4 said the debate was only intended for party leaders and that the other political parties would not agree to change the terms. British television broadcasters are required to be politically impartial and face extra balance requirements during election periods.

The Ofcom broadcast regulator rejected a complaint by the Conservatives that Channel 4's actions amounted to denying the party representation. "Channel 4's use of editorial techniques ensured that the Conservative viewpoint on climate and environmental issues was adequately reflected and given due weight," Ofcom said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Committee also took into account that the globe ice sculpture was not a representation of the prime minister personally, and little editorial focus was given to it, either visually or in references made by the presenter or debate participants."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Spaces still available in 1 033 schools: Gauteng Education MEC

The Gauteng Department of Education GDE has confirmed that it has concluded the online admissions placement for the 2020 academic year.This is to confirm that all qualifying applicants who have submitted documents are placed, said the Gaute...

711 kg poppy straw seized, 2 smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur

Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and 711 kg of poppy straw was seized in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said. On a tip-off, a police party intercepted two trucks on separate occasions on th...

Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the AIMPLB is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter as Muslims have faith in the countrys Constitution and court despite the injustice allegedly meted out to them in educatio...

Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth. Responding to the oppositions accusations that the AAP dispensati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019