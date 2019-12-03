We will work it out: Trump calls trade dispute with France "minor"
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was sure "a minor dispute" with France on trade could be worked out after he threatened to impose duties of up to 100% on imports of champagne, handbags and other French products.
"We'll be talking about a lot of things including NATO and including trade ... We have had a minor dispute but I think we will probably be able to work it out," Trump said, sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting of NATO leaders.
"I am sure within a short period of time things will be looking very rosy, we hope. That's usually the case between the two of us - we get it worked out."
