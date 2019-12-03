Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top US career diplomat rejects Ukraine meddling theory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:47 IST
Top US career diplomat rejects Ukraine meddling theory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The top US career diplomat on Tuesday unambiguously rejected a theory promoted by President Donald Trump that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. Asked at a hearing by Democratic Senator Robert Menendez if he had evidence of Ukrainian meddling in the election, David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, replied, "I do not."

"No," he replied when Menendez asked him if Russian meddling in the election was a "hoax," a word often used by Trump. "Yes, the intelligence community assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at our presidential election," Hale told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Hale said he had no reason to doubt testimony by former White House expert Fiona Hill, who told the impeachment inquiry into Trump that the Ukrainian meddling theory was propaganda spread by Russia. Trump, in a July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sought an investigation into a theory mentioned by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani that a hacked computer server of the rival Democratic Party was in the hands of a Ukrainian company.

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have testified that Giuliani ran a parallel diplomatic track with Ukraine in coordination with Trump, bypassing regular channels. Asked by another senator if Giuliani remained involved in Ukraine diplomacy, Hale replied, "Not that I'm aware of." Trump also sought Zelensky's support in probing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the trigger for the ongoing impeachment push.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while careful not to say he believed the Ukrainian conspiracy, said he felt "a duty" to investigate any suggestions of election interference. Ukraine, which relies on US military aid to battle Russian-backed separatists, has dismissed any suggestion of US election interference.

US intelligence concluded that Russia manipulated social media among other actions in hopes of supporting Trump in 2016, although a probe by former FBI chief Robert Mueller found no evidence that the Trump campaign was colluding with Moscow. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

World stocks rattled as Trump says no trade deadline

Global equities mostly retreated Tuesday after US President Donald Trump warned there was no deadline for doing a trade deal with China. The announcement added to trade uncertainty already stoked by the United States reimposing tariffs on A...

Darbhanga molestation case: Court tells accused to apologise to girl for 15 days

In a peculiar development, a Darbhanga court has granted bail to three accused in connection with a case pertaining to molestation of a minor girl near Aurahi orchard here and directed them to apologise to the girl every day for 15 consecut...

UPDATE 2-New SPD leaders pull back from sinking German coalition

Leaders of Germanys Social Democrats are leaning away from proposing the party quit Chancellor Angela Merkels government as they work on a motion to put to delegates at a party congress, party sources said.Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia ...

France's SNCF cancels 90% of TGV trains for Thursday strike

Paris, Dec 3 AFP French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 per cent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an open-ended strike against a planned pension overhaul. The SNCF expects 90...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019