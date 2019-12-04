Left Menu
Development News Edition

Son of Brazil's Bolsonaro suspended from PSL party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 01:56 IST
Son of Brazil's Bolsonaro suspended from PSL party

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's lawmaker son Eduardo, once considered for the post of ambassador to the United States, was suspended by his party on Tuesday and could lose the chair of the lower house's foreign affairs committee. The conservative Social Liberal Party (PSL) suspended Eduardo Bolsonaro for one year for trying to oust its founder Luciano Bivar last month in a battle for control of the party that led to President Bolsonaro leaving to start his own party.

The split has left the far-right president without a formal base in Congress for which to push through his agenda of bills aimed at reducing the size of government, fighting graft, loosening gun laws and asserting Christian family values. The small PSL party surged from nowhere to become the second largest in Brazil's Congress by serving as the platform for Bolsonaro’s successful presidential run last year riding on a wave of conservative sentiment in the country.

The party said it punished 18 members for siding with the Bolsonaros in a bitter struggle for control of the party and its large election campaign war chest lost by the president. The PSL will seek to have Eduardo Bolsonaro removed as chairman of the foreign relations committee arguing that the position was assigned to the party according to its number of seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Fifteen Democrats, 3 Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The field of Democratic presidential candidates seeking their partys nomination to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election shrank again on Tuesday when U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California ended her campaign.TOP...

FACTBOX-Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners

During his election campaign in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to shake up global trade and bring down Americas growing trade deficits. Now relationships with all but one of the United States top ten 2018 trading partners has be...

UPDATE 2-Talks between Colombia strike committee, government end without advances

Talks between the Colombian government and the unions and student organizations that are planning major protests this week ended without advances on Tuesday, as the country prepares for its third national strike since late November. Hundred...

HuffPost Maghreb closes 6 years after launch

Rabat, Dec 4 AFP The North Africa edition of US news site HuffPost, covering Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, announced its closure, six years after it launched. As of December 3rd, HuffPost Maghreb will no longer be publishing content, the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019