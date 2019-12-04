Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran's Rouhani calls for release of innocent, unarmed protesters
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for the release of any unarmed and innocent people who were detained during protests against gasoline price hikes, after two weeks of violent clashes.

The unrest, which began on Nov. 15 after the government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 300%, spread to more than 100 cities and towns and turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down. "Religious and Islamic clemency should be shown and those innocent people who protested against petrol price hikes and were not armed ... should be released," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Iran's clerical rulers have blamed "thugs" linked to its opponents in exile and the country's main foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Tehran has given no official death toll, but Amnesty International said on Monday it had documented the deaths of at least 208 protesters, making the disturbances the bloodiest since the 1979 uprising that swept Shi'ite clerics to power.

A lawmaker said last week that about 7,000 protesters had been arrested. The judiciary has rejected the figures. The Intelligence Ministry said last week that at least eight people linked to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been arrested during the unrest, which was snuffed out last week by a security crackdown. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle - officials

Six people including the head of a Japanese NGO were killed on Wednesday after unknown gunmen attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital city of Afghanistans eastern Nangarhar province, officials said. The gunmen fled the scene and no...

Krystal D'souza to make her Bollywood debut with 'Chehre'

Popular television star Krystal Dsouza is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The film directed by Rumi Jaffery is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and S...

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...

Study explores relationship between obesity and gum disease

A new study explores how the most common non-communicable diseases, Obesity and gum periodontal might be related to each other. It also highlights the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care. The study was published in British De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019