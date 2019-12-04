No anti-incumbency wave, Congress has vanished from Jharkhand: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that there is no anti-incumbency wave in Jharkhand and people will vote Chief Minister Raghubar Das back to power. Talking to ANI, Gadkari also stated that Congress has vanished from the state.

"For further development of Jharkhand, people will vote Chief Minister Raghubar Das back to power. There is no anti-incumbency wave, Congress has vanished from the state. JMM-Congress contesting together means, BJP is powerful," Gadkari said. There are 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, out of which 20 will go for polling in the second phase on December 7, while the counting of votes will take place on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)