U.S. and China move closer to phase-one trade deal - Bloomberg
The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday had said a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes of a resolution soon to a dispute that has weighed on the world economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
