Pvt school in South Delhi teaching students at illegally built basement: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that a private school in South Delhi's Andrewganj was running classes in an illegally built basement in its premises, posing risk to children.

During an inspection last year, it was found that 27 classrooms were operating in the basement, following which the South Delhi civic body was directed to take action but no step has been taken yet, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said at a press conference.

He said the basement was built illegally as it was not marked in the school map given to the fire department.

