Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar on Twitter over her withdrawal from presidential poll

Senator Kamala Harris, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, has told the US president that she will see him at his impeachment trial after he mocked her for abruptly withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race. The 55-year-old Indian-origin Democratic White House hopeful announced on Tuesday that she is withdrawing from the crowded presidential race, citing financial woes to sustain her campaign.

Harris, once seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party, could not cement her position in the top tier of candidates alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. President Trump, a Republican, has announced that he would seek re-election next year. Reacting to her abrupt withdrawal, President Trump, now in the UK to attend the NATO Summit, tweeted, "Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!"

Not to be outdone, the California Senator replied, "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial." The Opposition Democrats are gunning for President Trump's impeachment and removal from office.

The Democrats say they have overwhelming evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office since he placed personal political interests "above the national interests of the United States". The Democrats-led House of Representatives panel leading the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday said President Trump undermined US national security by trying to "solicit foreign interference" from Ukraine to help his 2020 re-election bid.

But Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and has described the ongoing impeachment inquiry as a witch-hunt.

