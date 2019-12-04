Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-What does it take to impeach Trump? Democrats start weighing evidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:53 IST
UPDATE 1-What does it take to impeach Trump? Democrats start weighing evidence
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democrats in Congress will begin proceedings on Wednesday that are widely expected to end in impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, a day after they accused him of abusing his office in a bid to secure his re-election in 2020. After more than two months of investigation, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to examine whether Trump's alleged misdeeds in his dealings with Ukraine qualify as the "high crimes and misdemeanors" punishable by impeachment under the U.S. Constitution.

The panel could move quickly in the coming weeks to recommend charges known as articles of impeachment against Trump, setting up a possible impeachment vote by the full Democratic-controlled House before Christmas, followed by a trial in the Senate in January. Republicans, who control the Senate, have shown little appetite for removing Trump from office.

Democrats, who need to make their case to an American public that polls show to be bitterly divided on the issue, concluded in a 300-page report by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that Trump solicited Ukraine to undertake investigations that would benefit him politically. He also undermined national security and orchestrated an unprecedented effort to obstruct Congress, the report by the Democratic-led committee charged.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation a "witch hunt." The report, which largely ended the impeachment inquiry's investigative phase that began on Sept. 24, appeared to lay the groundwork for at least two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Those findings contradicted a 110-page House Republican report released on Monday that said the inquiry was informed by "unelected bureaucrats" who disagreed with Trump's style, world view and decisions, and that the probe uncovered no evidence of an impeachable offense. As a first step, the Judiciary Committee will seek insights from four law professors on what constitutes an impeachable offense and how Trump's alleged misconduct compares with the actions of two former presidents - Republican Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could be removed from office, and Democrat Bill Clinton, who was impeached but not convicted by the Senate.

"How does the shakedown of a foreign government for political interference in our elections relate to the Watergate burglary ... or a president lying about a sexual affair?" said Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the judiciary panel. "I would love some analysis of the comparative gravity." 'PREDETERMINED OUTCOME'

Wednesday's hearing is unlikely to produce new bombshells. But it should offer plenty of political theatrics between Democrats and Trump's Republican allies. Like the president, Republicans maintain that the Democratic investigation is a sham intended to overturn the 2016 election, with evidence cherry-picked by the lead investigator, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

"It's designed, quite frankly, to do two things: control narrative and get to the predetermined outcome," said Representative Andy Biggs, a Republican on the Judiciary Committee who led an unsuccessful effort to force a House censure vote against Schiff. Trump is accused of pressing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a former Democratic vice president who is seeking his party's nomination to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and his son Hunter Biden, who had been a board member of a Ukrainian energy company.

Weeks of testimony before Schiff's committee led Democrats to conclude that Trump pressured Ukraine to agree to the investigations publicly by withholding nearly $400 million in U.S. security aid and a meeting at the White House for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Republicans contend that Ukraine got the aid and Zelenskiy met with Trump without the Ukrainians agreeing to conduct the investigations.

On Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee's Republican members told the panel's Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler: "Should you continue to pursue this impeachment inquiry and do so without regard for the fundamentally American principles of fairness and due process, we will resist vigorously. Our constituents deserve no less." Wednesday's hearing will feature testimony from Noah Feldman, professor of law at Harvard Law School; Pamela Karlan, professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School; Michael Gerhardt, professor of jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina School of Law; and Jonathan Turley, professor of public interest law at the George Washington University Law School.

Turley, the only witness appearing for the Republicans, said in written opening remarks prepared for the committee that the impeachment inquiry was focused too narrowly on Trump's relations with Ukraine and lacked testimony from people with direct knowledge of the events, noting that Trump had not committed "a clear criminal act." He cited witnesses including former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, all of whom have refused to cooperate with the probe.

Still, Turley admonished Trump even as he criticized the inquiry, telling lawmakers the president's call with Zelenskiy was not perfect and that leveraging U.S. military aid to investigate a political opponent "if proven, can be an impeachable offense."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB scam: Proclamation order issued against Nirav, 2 others

A special court here on Wednesday directed Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, and two others, to appear before it by January 15, failing which it will proceed to declare them proclaimed offend...

French chef who 'invented' magret de canard dies aged 84

French chef Andre Daguin, credited with inventing the magret de canard dish emblematic of southwestern France and making the rich duck delicacy famous worldwide, has died aged 84, his family told AFP. He died peacefully on Tuesday at his ho...

NCP forms panel to examine complaints of anti-party activities

The NCP has formed a disciplinary committee to take stock of those who engaged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra and act on complaints in this regard. The 14-member panel is led by party le...

Force-feeding off menu as France trials 'naturally fatty' foie gras

In a barn in southwest France, farmer Valerie Fosserie squirts serum into a goslings mouth as a prelude to what she says is production of the worlds first ethically friendly foie gras.The delicacy, long a feature on the menu of gourmet rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019