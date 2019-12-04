Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russia's TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.
Putin was speaking in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Bulgaria
- Aleksandar Vucic
- TurkStream
- Moscow
- Black Sea
- Sochi
- Serbian
ALSO READ
Russia says Turkey told Moscow no new Syria operation planned -TASS
Moscow launches new $3bn suburban rail scheme
Hikvision provides high resolution cameras to Moscow Zoo for panda observation
UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline
Russian investigative reporter says he was attacked in Moscow