British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was "complete nonsense" to suggest he did not take Donald Trump seriously after a video appeared to show him and other leaders discussing the U.S. president.

Johnson was filmed in conversation with Canada's Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Buckingham Palace late on Tuesday. Trudeau appeared to describe how surprised U.S. officials were with Trump's performance at an earlier news conference.

Asked at his own press conference if he did not take Trump seriously, Johnson replied: "That's complete nonsense and I don't know where that has come from." Asked if the leaders had been talking about Trump, he said he didn't know what was being referred to.

