Amid tussle over abrupt House adjournment, WB guv says he will

Amid a tussle with the ruling Trinamool Congress over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the Assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will be visiting the House on Thursday. However, it was not clear whether Speaker Biman Banerjee would be present at the Assembly to receive Dhankhar.

A scheduled Business Advisory committee meeting on Thursday for discussing the businesses of the House the next day has also been postponed, Assembly sources said. The governor on Wednesday said he has written to Speaker Biman Banerjee that he will be going to the Assembly to look into its facilities and also visit the library.

Earlier in the day, he took a swipe at the ruling dispensation, which blamed him for delaying clearance of pending bills leading to the adjournment. Dhankhar said he was following the Constitution and was not a "rubber stamp". The relations between the ruling party and the governor hit a new low after the speaker adjourned the House on Tuesday as bills slated to be placed in the House were yet to get his nod.

The claim was denied by the Raj Bhavan, which in a statement termed the situation "factually untenable". "As Governor I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber-stamp nor a post office," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

"I am obligated to scrutinise the bills in the light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at delay by government on this," he added. The Trinamool Congress slammed Dhankhar and said the governor was acting like an "opposition party".

The House will remain adjourned till December 5 and the Winter Session will resume on December 6 at 11 am, it was announced. The bills which were scheduled to be placed won't be tabled as they are yet to receive the nod of the governor, the speaker had said in the Assembly.

"We had sent those bills for printing but can't place them in the Assembly," he had said. Since assuming charge in July, the governor has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee's government over a number of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

Further, none of the senior state officials attended the meetings convened by the governor during his visit to North and South 24 Parganas districts..

