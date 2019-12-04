HIGHLIGHTS AT 2140 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2140 hours:

DEL83 LDALL CHIDAMBARAM Chidambaram gets bail, walks out of Tihar prison

New Delhi: After 105 days in custody, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday night walked out of Tihar jail hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the INX Media with some conditions like restraining the senior Congress leader from talking to the media about the case. DEL41 CONG-2NDLD CHIDAMBARAM

Truth finally prevails, Cong says after SC bail to Chidambaram New Delhi: The truth has finally prevailed, the Congress said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case.

DEL14 BJP-CHIDAMBARAM

Congress celebrating corruption: BJP after SC's bail to Chidambaram New Delhi: Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the "Out On Bail Club", the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' reaction following the Supreme Court's bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a "classic case" of the party celebrating corruption.

BOM9 CG-ITBP-2NDLD FIRING

ITBP soldier shoots dead 5 colleagues in Chhattisgarh, kills self Raipur: An ITBP soldier allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, killing five personnel and injuring two before killing himself in a suspected case of fratricide, police said.

DEL71 2NDLDALL CITIZENSHIP BILL

Union Cabinet clears contentious CAB;Set to be introduced in Parliament despite stiff opposition New Delhi/Guwahati: The contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states and is dubbed as "divisive" by opposition, was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday and is set to be tabled in Parliament.

DEL75 CITIZENSHIP-LD PARTIES Oppn slams citizenship bill as unconstitutional, BJP says it is in line with soul of Constitution

New Delhi: The Opposition slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday as "unconstitutional" and alleged that it is in "violation" of the idea of India that religion cannot be a ground for citizenship, but the BJP asserted that the draft legislation is in "consonance" with the soul and spirit of the Constitution.

DEL77 SINOINDIA-2NDLD WANG Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India this month; RCEP, boundary talks on agenda

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will visit India later this month to hold boundary talks and review implementation of key decisions taken at the second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, diplomatic sources told PTI on Wednesday.

BOM23 MH-2ND LD KHADSE Khadse fires veiled barb at Fadnavis on loss of power in Maha

Mumbai: In a veiled attack on former CM Devendra Fadnavis for below par performance of the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly polls, senior leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday blamed certain leaders of the party for the defeat of his daughter Rohini and former minister Pankaja Munde.

BOM19 MH-LD KOREGAON BHIMA Koregaon-Bhima: Cong, NCP want withdrawal of cases, BJP dubs it 'support for naxals'

Mumbai: The Congress and NCP, ruling alliance partners in Maharashtra, have demanded withdrawal of cases related to the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima caste violence, while the opposition BJP has termed the demand a "blatant support" for naxalism.

MDS15 VET-LD TL PROTESTS T'gana sets up fast track court to try woman vet case

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a fast track court to try the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, even as protests continued over the incident here and other parts of the state.

CAL14 WB 2LD GOVERNOR

Amid tussle over abrupt House adjournment, WB guv says he will visit Assembly on Thursday Kolkata: Amid a tussle with the ruling Trinamool Congress over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the Assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will

be visiting the House on Thursday.

MDS5 KA-NITHYANANDA-COUNTRY On the run, controversial godman Nithyananda has his 'own country' now

Bengaluru: The Bidadi ashram of self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who is facing charges of illegal confinement of children and has been charge-sheeted in a rape case, is almost empty and the key people who handled the daily affairs are missing.

Legal: LGD22 SC-LD ELECTORAL BOND

SC to consider according hearing in Jan on plea seeking stay on electoral bond scheme New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider according hearing in January a plea of an NGO seeking a stay on the electoral bond scheme meant for collection of funds by political parties to contest polls.

Foreign: FGN25 US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LD REPORT

Prez Trump abused power to benefit his re-election in 2020: House intel panel report on impeachment Washington: President Donald Trump abused powers of his office and endangered US national security by soliciting the interference of a foreign government to benefit his re-election in 2020, the Opposition Democrats have alleged and said there was "overwhelming evidence" to impeach him. By Lalit K Jha

FGN29 SUDAN-FIRE-2NDLD INDIANS

18 Indians among 23 killed in factory fire in Sudan Khartoum: At least 18 Indians were among 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission said here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)