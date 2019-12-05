Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democratic panel flags misinformation concerns to Facebook

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 07:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 07:55 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Democratic panel flags misinformation concerns to Facebook
Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook's policy on paid political advertisements has flaws that allow the spread of false information, the U.S. Democratic National Committee has said in a letter to Sheryl Sandberg, a top official of the social media giant. Facebook has been reviewing its policies after lawmakers and regulators criticized a decision not to fact-check ads run by politicians, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg saying it does not want to stifle political speech.

In the letter that Reuters obtained on Tuesday, the U.S. Democratic Party's administrative and fundraising body has flagged its concerns to Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, and sought more transparency. "...we have significant remaining concerns about Facebook policies that allow the platform to be used to spread misinformation and undermine our democracy," the committee's chief executive, Seema Nanda, wrote in the Nov. 21 letter.

The panel said it felt Facebook had not devoted enough resources to detecting inauthentic behavior. "Considering Facebook's enormous financial resources and the stakes of the upcoming elections, we'd ask that you dedicate additional capacity to enforce your terms of service against these types of malicious actors," Nanda added.

A meeting of DNC representatives and Facebook took place last month, ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential primary season, the panel said. On Wednesday, Facebook said it was in regular touch with the DNC, reviewing and taking action on any abuse it mentioned.

Facebook has also joined sessions to train campaign participants how to share details of suspicious activity, a spokeswoman told Reuters. The social media platform has recently faced a barrage of criticism over privacy lapses, election-related activity and its dominance in online advertising, spurring calls for more regulation and anti-trust investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Mission in touch with Nigerian authorities over 18 Indians aboard HK vessel kidnapped by pirates

The Indian mission in Abuja is in touch with the Nigerian authorities after reports surfaced of 18 Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel was kidnapped by pirates near the western coast of the African country, government sources told A...

Xinhua Silk Road: Fblife holds First China-Thailand Rally Racing to promote hero culture

Fblife, Chinas leading club platform for domestic SUV and off-roader fanciers, held the First China-Thailand Rally Racing CTRR on Sunday, in Xingyi city of Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in ChinasGuizhou province.The first...

Govt authorises Coast Guard members to search and seize suspicious vessels within EEZ

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday authorised every member of the Coast Guard to visit, board, search and seize suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone EEZ and its continental shelf. In exercise of powers conferred by sub-sect...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Navy sailor shoots three at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and wounded three people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Twitter that the three inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019